Highway robbers assault crew, hijack two trucks from National Highway in Vellore

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Highway robbers have allegedly hijacked two trucks from Pallikonda on the national highway connecting Chennai and Bengaluru after assaulting and dumping the crew off the vehicles before fleeing.

Sources said both the trucks were ferrying empty cartons from Hosur to a destination in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night when they were intercepted by gangs of highway robbers near the toll plaza in Pallikonda.

A Selvakumar, 51, of Virudnagar, and M Kannadasan, 45, of Manaparai in Tiruchy district, were operating the trucks. The dacoits waylaid the vehicles and assaulted the drivers before tying them with ropes and pushing them under the seat.

Later, Selvakumar was thrown off the truck at Kaveripakkam while Kannadasan was dumped off near Wallajah, the sources said, adding they managed to reach local hospitals before informing the cops of the incident.

The Pallikonda police are holding investigations on the incident.

“We are holding investigations. Cases will be registered on the incidents based on complaints received from the drivers,” a Police officer said on Tuesday.

The robbers have snatched away cellphones and cash from the drivers.