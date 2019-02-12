Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle alleges harassment by intel teams

The statement read and claimed that the Central government is targeting study circles named after Ambedkar and Periyar in the country.  

IIT Madras (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, IIT-Madras, has claimed that two of its members have been harassed by intelligence agencies in the name of investigation, in what the student body says is an attempt to link them with activist Anand Tembulde.

Tembule was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), earlier this month and subsequently released. The arrest was part of the Maharashtra government’s crackdown on activists who were part of Elgaar Parishad, an event commemorating the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon.  

According to an official statement by APSC, the intelligence agencies have been targeting Ramesh, one of the founding members, who is currently working as a teaching staff on a contractual basis at Anna University. “Intelligence officials have threatened the administration of Anna University, demanding details about Ramesh,” a statement read, pointing out the Maharashtra government’s accusation that Tembulde had funded and helped founding APSC in IIT Madras, “is an outright lie”. The statement read and claimed that the Central government is targeting study circles named after Ambedkar and Periyar in the country.  

Another woman member of the study circle was threatened by intelligence officials, who turned up at her village, the APSC said, calling it an attempt to remove progressive forces from campuses across the country and to convert the campuses into RSS training centres. 

