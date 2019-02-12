Home States Tamil Nadu

No plan to provide satellite phones to fishermen: Centre

There is no proposal to provide satellite phones to fishermen, the Centre told a division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no proposal to provide satellite phones to fishermen, the Centre told a division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday. The counsel for the Union Ministry of External Affairs  (MEA) told this to the bench of Justices S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad, when a PIL petition from Fishermen Care, praying for a direction to the Centre to refer all cases of violation of human rights of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy to the International Court of Justice, came up on Monday.

The bench also opined that the State government should extend the maximum subsidy to fishermen for providing transponders to their boats. Considering the safety and security of the fishermen, who land in problems day in, day out, it is the desire of the court that the State government should extend its maximum subsidy to fishermen, the judges added. The matter stands adjourned to February 20.

Earlier, the MEA counsel told the judges that based on the directives of the national committee for strengthening maritime and coastal security, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has undertaken a proof of concept (POC) pilot study to evaluate the transponders technology developed by ISRO.

In this regard, ISRO had informed that 1,050 MSS-based transponder terminals are being installed in 20 metre-long fishing vessels in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and 50 in Puducherry. The transponders are wireless satellite-based communication devices considered for fitment on board the fishing vessels by the MHA/ISRO.

