Home States Tamil Nadu

SC directs Tamil Nadu government to appoint Lokayukta within four months

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up those states which had not appointed state Lokayuktas yet, despite its directions.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up those states which had not appointed state Lokayuktas yet, despite its directions.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked all states, which had not complied with the directions of appointing lokayuktas, to do it at the earliest and added, “We want to be harsh but are refraining from saying anything at this stage.”

The court directed the Nagaland government to file an affidavit explaining the delay in appointment of Lokayukta, while the Tamil Nadu Government was directed to complete the process of Lokayukta appointment within four months.

The direction came on a petition filed by advocate and BJP leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking a direction to expeditiously appoint Lokpal at the Centre, Lokayukta in states and provide a citizen charter in every department to ensure time-bound delivery of goods and services.

As per provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, a Lokpal as anti-corruption authority or ombudsman would be set up at the Central government level, while a Lokayukta will be set up in each State.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government informed the court that the State will complete the process for the appointment of Lokayukta by March 31 and it will start functioning by April 8.

Lokpal and Lokayuktas

As per provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, a Lokpal as anti-corruption authority or ombudsman would be set up at the Central level, while a Lokayukta will be set up in each State

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lokayukta Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp