SC directs Tamil Nadu government to appoint Lokayukta within four months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up those states which had not appointed state Lokayuktas yet, despite its directions.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked all states, which had not complied with the directions of appointing lokayuktas, to do it at the earliest and added, “We want to be harsh but are refraining from saying anything at this stage.”

The court directed the Nagaland government to file an affidavit explaining the delay in appointment of Lokayukta, while the Tamil Nadu Government was directed to complete the process of Lokayukta appointment within four months.

The direction came on a petition filed by advocate and BJP leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking a direction to expeditiously appoint Lokpal at the Centre, Lokayukta in states and provide a citizen charter in every department to ensure time-bound delivery of goods and services.

As per provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, a Lokpal as anti-corruption authority or ombudsman would be set up at the Central government level, while a Lokayukta will be set up in each State.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government informed the court that the State will complete the process for the appointment of Lokayukta by March 31 and it will start functioning by April 8.

Lokpal and Lokayuktas

