Two check dams will be built in Krishnagiri district: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said during his reply to DMK MLA Senguttuvan that steps are being taken to construct two check dams in Krishnagiri district.

Palaniswami’s reply came after Senguttuvan questioned if the State government would construct any check dam on Thenpennai river in Krishnagiri district as it was a very long pending issue of the district.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister said, “Senguttuvan has placed a demand for constructing a channel

in the area. We have already announced the same in the MGR centenary function. Subsequently, a government order was issued to acquire land at the cost of Rs72 crore in order to take the excess water from Pennaiyaru by constructing two channels at Pudur Anaicut. Hence, we have implemented the project following the request of the people of Krishnagiri.”Palaniswami added that some left-out areas would also be included as per the request of Senguttuvan.