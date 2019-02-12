Home States Tamil Nadu

Two check dams will be built in Krishnagiri district: CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said during his reply to DMK MLA Senguttuvan that steps are being taken to construct two check dams in Krishnagiri district.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said during his reply to DMK MLA Senguttuvan that steps are being taken to construct two check dams in Krishnagiri district.

Palaniswami’s reply came after Senguttuvan questioned if the State government would construct any check dam on Thenpennai river in Krishnagiri district as it was a very long pending issue of the district.
Subsequently, the Chief Minister said, “Senguttuvan has placed a demand for constructing a channel
in the area. We have already announced the same in the MGR centenary function. Subsequently, a government order was issued to acquire land at the cost of Rs72 crore in order to take the excess water from Pennaiyaru by constructing two channels at Pudur Anaicut. Hence, we have implemented the project following the request of the people of Krishnagiri.”Palaniswami added that some left-out areas would also be included as per the request of Senguttuvan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Krishnagiri district Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp