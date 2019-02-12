Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Uproar in House as MLA says DMK abetted JACTTO-GEO stir

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam rejected the charge and said the Chief Minister has dealt with the issue in a soft manner.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:00 AM

CHENNAI: Former School Education Minister and DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu on Monday urged the government to drop disciplinary and other actions initiated against the government employees and teachers who struck work recently.  

Responding to the plea, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Minister D Jayakumar said that only 28 per cent of the staff struck work and they gave up their agitation and returned to work from January 30.

“Whoever stages agitation disrupting the traffic, police will arrest them.  Only on that basis, the employees were arrested. The government will take a decision after examining the pending cases against them, depending upon the nature of complaints,” he said.

Later, during the discussion on the budget, AIADMK MLA S Semmalai charged that the DMK had abetted the JACTTO-GEO agitation.  

Responding to the charge, Thangam Thennarasu said, “They had staged a protest during our (DMK) regime too. But, we never imprisoned them, transferred them and suspended them and  we didn’t threaten them with dismissal.”

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam rejected the charge and said the Chief Minister has dealt with the issue in a soft manner.

