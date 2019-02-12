Home States Tamil Nadu

Will take up with centre, demand to ban video sharing app: Tamil Nadu Government

Information Technology Minister M Manikandan said the government would respond to concerns expressed by various stakeholders, including political leaders in the state.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday assured members in the assembly that it would take up with the Centre, the demand for a possible ban against a video-sharing app, which reportedly misleads children and youth.

He was responding to Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi (MJK) MLA M Thamimun Ansari, elected to the Assembly on the AIADMK symbol, who raised the issue on the floor of the House today.

Ansari allegedly that the social media app was misleading children and youth and expressed apprehensions that it could even lead to law and order problems and sought government action to ban the app.

Responding to Ansari, Manikandan said "political leaders and many others have been expressing concern" over the app.

"We will take up the matter with Centre to take action (possibly banning it)," he said.

He also recalled that earlier, the killer 'Bluewhale' game had also created problems, apparently indicating at fatal incidents like suicide by youngsters playing the online game.

