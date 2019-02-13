Home States Tamil Nadu

23L farmers have enrolled for crop insurance scheme: Tamil Nadu CM

He was responding to the issues raised by K Ponmudi and R Sakkarapani during the discussion on the budget for 2019-20.

Farmer

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told the Assembly that nearly 23 lakh farmers have insured their crops cultivated in 34 lakh acres during the current year under the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana. 

He was responding to the issues raised by K Ponmudi and R Sakkarapani during the discussion on the budget for 2019-20. Ponmudi asked whether the government would waive the loans of small and marginal farmers. The Chief Minister said only to protect farmers from drought, crop insurance was being implemented successfully. 

Giving details about the insurance claims disbursed to farmers last year, he said during 2017-18, insurance companies had agreed to provide Rs 1,128 crore to 6.07 lakh farmers and of this, Rs 996 crore had been disbursed. Of this sum, Rs 747 crore had been credited directly to the bank accounts of 3.72 lakh farmers. The balance sum will be credited to the accounts of farmers soon. 

When Ponmudi said the procurement price for casuarina had gone down steeply and paper mills were importing paper pulp, Industries Minister MC Sampath said government had procured one lakh tonnes of casuarina trees which fell during cyclone ‘Gaja’, at Rs 5,450 per tonne. 

Aid for funeral rites 

Clarifying a complaint of Deputy Leader of Opposition, Durai Murugan regarding the lacunae in payment of assistance for funeral rites of SCs/STs, the Chief Minister said Rs Five crore has been allocated for 2018-19 for this purpose and so far 18,692 persons had got Rs 4.67 crore from this fund. “If there is any specific complaint about non-payment of this assistance, the government will take immediate action,” he said.

