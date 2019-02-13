Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu builders shun pricey imported sand

Published: 13th February 2019

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fifth consignment of 55,000 tonnes of imported sand will be arriving at Adani Kattupalli Port on February 15 to help the State tide over the sand crisis.

This comes as more than two lakh tonnes of sand had already been imported from Malaysia to Chennai at the Kamarajar and Tuticorin ports.

The sand, which is procured at $25 per tonne, will be unloaded at Kattupalli Port, Public Works Department sources told Express.

Sources told Express nearly half of the consignment belonging to the fourth ship which was 49,000 tonnes has been sold. “We have sold 25,000 tonnes of sand and are in the process of selling 24,000 tonnes from the fourth consignment,” the source added.

However, the biggest challenge to the PWD officials was to sell the sand, which arrived at VOC Port in Tuticorin. “Only 10 per cent of it has been sold,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the queries for sand at Kamarajar have been good. “We are getting 200 queries a day regarding the sand which is of good quality,” the PWD source said.

However, developers say the demand for imported sand has been low as it is priced at `140 to `150 per cubic foot.

S Sridharan, vice-president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Chennai, said if the rate is kept competitive, then the imported sand will generate lot of interest. “The sand which was earlier available at Rs 5 per cubic foot is now being priced at Rs 140 to Rs 150 per cubic foot which is making the developers shy of buying it,” says vice-chairman of the Builders Association of India K S Ramaprabhu.

A majority of developers have migrated to procuring m-sand for their projects and only those who are not aware of m-sand are depending on river sand, said Ramaprabhu.

Meanwhile, the government is now developing an app ‘Illam Thedi Mannal’ which is likely to be launched in the first or second week of March. “We will be providing the sand directly to the site,” said the source.
Meanwhile, the government is awaiting the nod of State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority to open 20 quarries.

