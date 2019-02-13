Chennai tops South in property supply

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai stood first among top three cities in South India in residential property supply in 2018. The city recorded a whopping 77 per cent increase in new supply compared to the previous year — from approximately 38,330 units in 2017, the numbers jumped to 67,850 in 2018, according to Anarock Property Consultants.

According to a report by Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman of Anarock, though the sector is plagued by issues such as liquidity crunch and stalled or delayed projects, southern cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad witnessed faster growth than the National Capital Region.

Even on the sales front, southern cities collectively overtook their counterparts. They saw a 20 per cent increase in housing sales as against 18 per cent rise in the North and 15 per cent in the Western cities.

The collective unsold stock in these southern cities is a mere 19% of the total 6.73 lakh unsold units across the top seven cities. NCR alone has nearly 28% of the total unsold stock.

Retail, commercial and residential real estate saw a lot more activity in Southern cities than in the North. The statistics clearly indicate that the housing markets in the southern cities are exceptionally resilient, and were quick to recover from overall slowdown in the Indian real estate sector. The fact that these cities are driven by demand from the IT/ITeS sector, definitely played a role. However, more pertinently, these are largely end-user driven markets, unlike cities in the north that were driven by speculators.

As per Anarock data, the main southern cities saw collective office space absorption of nearly 21 million sq. ft. as against just 6 million sq. ft. in entire NCR. In terms of new supply too, the cities raced ahead with nearly 14.7 million sq.ft. of Grade A office space getting deployed there in 2018.

Fresh supply of malls across the top seven cities was limited in 2018. However, the further liberalization of FDI policies repositioned Indian retail on the global investment map and attracted a large number of global retailers into the country. Anarock data indicates that the three primary southern cities together accounted for over 90% of overall new mall supply in 2018, leaving their western and northern counterparts far behind. Among the southern cities, Hyderabad led in terms of new mall supply, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru.

All in all, the southern cities had a very clear edge across sectors in real estate activity in 2018. Their inherent advantage stems from the more professional and organized approach to real estate - not just post Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) implementation but also in the pre-RERA years, the report added.