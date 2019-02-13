Tamil Nadu crime file

By Express News Service

Caught between autos, girl loses hand, 1 injured

Chennai: Two college students were severely injured when two autorickshaws knocked them down in front of a college in Kancheepuram on Tuesday afternoon. The two women were identified as R Ponniammal (20) a resident of Walajabad, and M Shalini (20) a resident of Arcot in Vellore. Two autorickshaws that were side-by-side knocked down two women students, said a police officer. The duo were rushed to Kancheepuram government hospital. Ponniammal’s right hand was severed and fell on the road and in the evening she was shifted to a private hospital. Shalini was severe injuries on her spinal cord and legs. Police filed a case, and search for the drivers is on.

Idol theft case: One more from Kanniyakumari held

Chennai: One more person has been arrested by the idol wing CID police from Kanniyakumari on Monday in connection with their attempt to sell an idol of Lord Muruga three years ago. A release said the idol was reportedly stolen from a temple at Nemili near Arakkonam. Then it was recovered in Ekattuthangal and arrested two suspects - Sivakumar and Ismail Bai. They had originally planned to sell it off for `one crore. On Monday, police arrested their associate Mukesh from Kanniyakumari and produced him at the Kumbakonam special court for idol theft. Police said he had helped the duo in stealing the idol and in attempting to sell it.

Missing groom-to-be found dead in well

Chennai: Two days after a 27-year-old groom-to-be reportedly went missing from Minjur, his body was fished out from a well near a temple from the same locality, with injury marks on his head. Police suspect the man to have been murdered. R Lakshmanan, a resident of Minjur, worked as a contract labourer in the thermal power plant at Ennore. “On Sunday, he had gone to attend a wedding in the same locality, but did not return home,” said police. A police complaint was filed. On Tuesday, his body was found inside a well near a temple and police fished out the body. The man’s wedding was fixed on February 22. A case has been filed.

Boy falls to death from bridge

Chennai: A 20-year-old college student died after he rammed his two-wheeler over the median and fell from the bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Police said, Roshan Antony Samuel (20) a resident of Madipakkam, was pursuing third year Visual Communication in SRM college. Police said Roshan died on the spot in spite of wearing a helmet.

Labourer dies in accident

Chennai: A 47-year-old motorcyclist who rammed onto an electric transformer at Ambattur, died on Monday. M Venkatesan (47) a resident of Ambattur, was a labourer. When he was returning home on his two-wheeler, he lost control of the motorbike and rammed into an transformer. He was not wearing a helmet, said police.