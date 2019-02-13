TN government to take steps to check AP from building dams across Palar river

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly that the government had been taking all legal measures to prevent construction of check-dams across the Palar river by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Responding to the issue raised by DMK MLA AP Nandakumar from Anaikattu constituency, the CM said that after press reports on February 5 said the Andhra Pradesh government was intending to build 30 check-dams across the Palar river, the Tamil Nadu government had written to the neighbouring State not to proceed with their proposal until the case pending before the Supreme Court was disposed of.

He also recalling that the Tamil Nadu government filed a petition before the Supreme Court on February 10, 2006 against the proposal of the Andhra government to build a dam across the Palar river at Kuppam in Chittoor district.