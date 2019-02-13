Home States Tamil Nadu

TN government to take steps to check AP from building dams across Palar river

He also recalling that the Tamil Nadu government filed a petition before the Supreme Court on February 10, 2006 against the proposal of the Andhra government to build a dam across the Palar river at K

Published: 13th February 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly that the government had been taking all legal measures to prevent construction of check-dams across the Palar river by the Andhra Pradesh government. 

Responding to the issue raised by DMK MLA AP Nandakumar from Anaikattu constituency, the CM said that after press reports on February 5 said the Andhra Pradesh government was intending to build 30 check-dams across the Palar river, the Tamil Nadu government had written to the neighbouring State not to proceed with their proposal until the case pending before the Supreme Court was disposed of.

He also recalling that the Tamil Nadu government filed a petition before the Supreme Court on February 10, 2006 against the proposal of the Andhra government to build a dam across the Palar river at Kuppam in Chittoor district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Check dam Palar river dam Palar river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp