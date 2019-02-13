Home States Tamil Nadu

Have a cup of ‘NaMo’ at this themed resto!

Published: 13th February 2019 03:56 AM

The ‘Modi-themed’ cafe in Thoothukudi with several schemes painted on it| Express

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The ‘world’s first Modi-themed cafe’ created by a BJP district functionary in Kovilpatti to “educate” public on schemes of NDA government has been trending in social media. 
The cafe, dubbed as ‘Rodi Resto’, has been conceptualised and created by BJP Youth Wing District Vice-President Dinesh Rodi (30). Dinesh, a BE graduate in computer science has been passionate about Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since the latter was the chief minister for Gujarat.

A native of Kovilpatti, Dinesh started a groundnut candy production unit in Kovilpatti in 2013 and developed it into a cafe in 2017. He supplies groundnut candies to the domestic market as well as exporting to overseas countries. Recently, Dinesh and his wife Sowmya have modified their cafe into a Modi-themed one with the “achievements” of NDA government written all over the walls.

‘Mann Ki Baat’, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Awas Yojana (Housing for All), Mudra (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Ltd), surgical strike, demonetisation, and GST are some of the names that found a place on the walls of the restaurant.

