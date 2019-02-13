It’s that time of the year to ThinkEdu again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s biggest education conclave, The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu Conclave, is back with its seventh edition. Every year, The New Indian Express brings some of the finest minds and changemakers on one platform to discuss the state of education in the country. This year’s edition, which begins on Wednesday and runs through Thursday (February 13-14), carries that legacy forward with insights around the theme ‘Ideas for a New India’.

The ThinkEdu Conclave will be inaugurated by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, on Wednesday. He will share the stage with an illustrious former resident of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Pranab Mukherjee, on whom the Bharat Ratna was recently conferred. The former President will speak on education and beyond at noon.

The conclave will provide a podium for discussion between political stalwarts and authors like Subramanian Swamy, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Feroze Varun Gandhi, as well as India’s biggest, most-tweeted, bestselling authors Amish Tripathi and Ashwin Sanghi.

With Union Minister Smriti Irani, Rajya Sabha MP and professor Rakesh Sinha, and veteran politicians like former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah engaging in conversations on whether our education system is producing nationalists or anti-nationals, the conclave promises to have some memorable crossing of swords. And words.

Also speaking will be economist Bibek Debroy, Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and BJP’s national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, making it an intellectual feast for educationists, thought leaders and students alike. The conclave will also be packed with panel discussions and opportunities to interact with the movers and shakers in the corporate and edu-tech spheres. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss will speak about what India needs to focus on to become incredible.