Home States Tamil Nadu

It’s that time of the year to ThinkEdu again

India’s biggest education conclave, The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu Conclave, is back with its seventh edition.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s biggest education conclave, The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu Conclave, is back with its seventh edition. Every year, The New Indian Express brings some of the finest minds and changemakers on one platform to discuss the state of education in the country. This year’s edition, which begins on Wednesday and runs through Thursday (February 13-14), carries that legacy forward with insights around the theme ‘Ideas for a New India’.

The ThinkEdu Conclave will be inaugurated by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, on Wednesday. He will share the stage with an illustrious former resident of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Pranab Mukherjee, on whom the Bharat Ratna was recently conferred. The former President will speak on education and beyond at noon.

The conclave will provide a podium for discussion between political stalwarts and authors like Subramanian Swamy, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Feroze Varun Gandhi, as well as India’s biggest, most-tweeted, bestselling authors Amish Tripathi and Ashwin Sanghi.

With Union Minister Smriti Irani, Rajya Sabha MP and professor Rakesh Sinha, and veteran politicians like former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah engaging in conversations on whether our education system is producing nationalists or anti-nationals, the conclave promises to have some memorable crossing of swords. And words.

Also speaking will be economist Bibek Debroy, Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and BJP’s national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, making it an intellectual feast for educationists, thought leaders and students alike. The conclave will also be packed with panel discussions and opportunities to interact with the movers and shakers in the corporate and edu-tech spheres. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss will speak about what India needs to focus on to become incredible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ThinkEdu conclave ThinkEdu New Indian Express Banwarilal Purohit Pranab Mukherjee Shashi Tharoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp