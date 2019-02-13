Home States Tamil Nadu

Lengthy seat adjusting levers leave Kovai Express passengers fuming

Southern Railway’s decision to increase the length of the seat adjusting levers in chair car coaches of Chennai - Coimbatore Kovai Express has drawn flak from a section of rail passengers. 

Published: 13th February 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway’s decision to increase the length of the seat adjusting levers in chair car coaches of Chennai - Coimbatore Kovai Express has drawn flak from a section of rail passengers. 
A mechanical jack is used for adjusting the reclining seats in buses and trains. While the seat adjusting holders are always shorter than the height of seat in buses, the navigating levers in chair car coaches of Kovai Express are longer by two to three inches thereby preventing the passengers from occupying even a bit of space beyond actual dimension of the earmarked seat putting them to hardship, say regular train commuters. 

The mechanical lever that
causes impediment to
comfortable sitting | Express

“I could not fold even one of my legs on the aisle seat of the chair car for nearly eight hours during my recent train travel from Coimbatore to Chennai. When I moved my leg on the right side, my thigh hit against the seat adjusting jack due to which I was forced to keep my legs in the same direction without any movement,” said K Rajendran (63), a commuter from Kodambakkam.

According to official sources, until a few months ago chair cars of Kovai Express were operated with old coaches in which the seat adjusting lever was only within the height of seat. 
Followed by repeated complaints over damaged seats, Southern Railway replaced the old coaches with renovated chair car coaches. During renovation coach floor and interiors were wrapped with vinyl sheets. 
While increasing the cushion, Railways reduced the reclining angle of seats so as to increase the leg space between two opposite seats. The length of the navigating holder also increased. 

Kovai Express is much sought after in Chennai - Coimbatore section. Business class passengers who travel from Chennai to Salem and beyond prefer the air-conditioned coaches.
Referring to the seat adjusting levers in private omni buses and AC buses operated by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala state governments, rail passengers expressed their disbelief that Southern Railway could not design the seats matching the need of passengers. 

Southern Railway Chief Rolling Stock Engineer P Mahesh said different types of seats are used in different classes. “We will look into the issue, if there is any specific complaint on seat design in Kovai Express,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Railway Kovai Express Chennai - Coimbatore Kovai Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp