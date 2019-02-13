Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC opines alternate representative system in case of death of sitting MLAs

Further, the judges adjourned the case to February 18.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation seeking by-election to Tiruvarur constituency, opined that in case of death of an MLA of a constituency, another person from the same party can be replaced as MLA.

However, the Court said that this system, will not apply for the MLAs who were disqualified.

During the hearing of a case praying to conducted by election for 18 assembly constituencies, a Bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar opined that that the public exchequer can be saved, if the election commission adopt the system of selecting a candidate from the same party in case of the death of sitting an MLA.

Earlier, one Dhamodharan from Madurai approached the Court seeking to conduct by-elections to the vacant constituencies arguing that people are made to suffer with representatives in assembly.

Madras High Court HC Death of MLA PIL

