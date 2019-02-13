Pondicherry CM, ministers sit on flash dharna against Kiran Bedi's 'dictatorial' functioning

Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with his cabinet colleagues and Congress and DMK MLAs at a flash dharna against Kiran Bedi. (Photo | Pattabiraman/ ENS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with his cabinet colleagues and Congress and DMK MLAs sat on a flash dharna at noon on Wednesday in front of the Raj Nivas to protesting against the 'dictatorial' functioning of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

After meeting with ministers and MLAs in the cabinet room of the Legislative Assembly, the CM accompanied by the ministers and MLAs marched to Raj Nivas and sat on a dharna.

The CM alleged that the administration was being undemocratically run directly by the Lt Governor, ignoring the Union Territory's elected government. The decisions of the elected government and its proposals were not being approved by the Lt Governor, who issued orders unilaterally, he charged.

The free rice scheme, grant in aid to government PSUs, textile mills, aided schools, government of India grant for schemes, recruitment of teachers in schools, distribution of relief to victims of floods were being blocked by the Lt Governor, he alleged.

Further, he charged that Bedi was compelling officials to issues orders contrary to his orders or those issued by ministers.

Narayanasamy claimed that he had sent Bedi a letter on February 7 listing 36 points pointing to her 'unconstitutional', 'illegal' and 'wanton' acts that brought disrepute to the elected Congress-DMK government in the UT and requesting her to take corrective measures.

He charged that there was a joint conspiracy by Lt Governor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and All India NR Congress leader N Rangasamy to defame and trouble the Congress-DMK government.

As the dharna progressed, CPI and CPM party functionaries joined in. All the leaders had lunch together while sitting on dharna.

 

