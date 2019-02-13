Rs 2,000 financial aid not aimed at polls: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stoutly denying the DMK charge that the Rs 2,000 financial assistance to BPL families has been announced only with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told the Assembly that the assistance was indeed aimed at helping the poor people in coping with the drought and the impact of Cyclone Gaja.

He also said the assistance will be deposited directly in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by this month end.

During the discussion on the budget for 2019-20, K Ponmudi quoted a newspaper report that the Rs 2,000 assistance was indeed aimed at Lok Sabha elections. Further, the announcement was not made in the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam a few days ago, but the chief minister announced this later. “This shows that what was presented by Deputy chief minister is only a shadow budget and the announcement by the Chief Minister is the real budget.”

Responding, Panneerselvam said, “The people elected the AIADMK government for the second consecutive term after 32 years only because we have always presented real budgets and they have defeated you (DMK) because you have presented shadow budgets.” He also pointed out that it was the Chief minister’s prerogative to announce any scheme under Rule 110 of the Assembly.

Intervening, the chief minister wanted a straight answer from Ponmudi whether the financial assistance announced for the BPL families was correct or wrong. To this, the MLA said, “We ( DMK) have no objection to this announcement. But, the manner in which it is done is inappropriate.”

Palaniswami explained that the poor in many districts were affected by drought conditions due to monsoon failure. Because of this situation, agricultural labourers could not get sufficient income. “Even now, those who are affected by Cyclone Gaja are staging agitations in many places. Examining all these aspects, the financial assistance was announced and not with an eye on the elections. Further, the assistance will be given to all BPL families cutting across party lines. This is the assistance given to the workers.”