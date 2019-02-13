Home States Tamil Nadu

SC grants bail to Nirmala Devi’s aides

Supreme Court, on Tuesday, granted bail to V Murugan and Karuppasamy, the aides of Nirmala Devi, the suspended assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai. 

Published: 13th February 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

It’s after nine months that Murugan and Karuppasamy are coming out of Madurai Central Prison. 
Nirmala Devi was arrested on April 16 last year for, allegedly, luring college students to do sexual favours to some higher officials of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU). 

Based on her confession, V Murugan, an assistant professor of MKU and Karuppasamy, who was pursuing his doctorate at the university, were arrested by the CB-CID sleuths. After the CB-CID inquiry, they were taken to Central Prison.

Speaking to Express, Murugan and Karuppasamy’s lawyer Lajapathi Roy said though the CB-CID objected, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman  granted bail as they have been languishing in prison for over nine months.

