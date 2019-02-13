SC grants bail to Nirmala Devi’s aides

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Supreme Court, on Tuesday, granted bail to V Murugan and Karuppasamy, the aides of Nirmala Devi, the suspended assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai.

It’s after nine months that Murugan and Karuppasamy are coming out of Madurai Central Prison.

Nirmala Devi was arrested on April 16 last year for, allegedly, luring college students to do sexual favours to some higher officials of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).

Based on her confession, V Murugan, an assistant professor of MKU and Karuppasamy, who was pursuing his doctorate at the university, were arrested by the CB-CID sleuths. After the CB-CID inquiry, they were taken to Central Prison.

Speaking to Express, Murugan and Karuppasamy’s lawyer Lajapathi Roy said though the CB-CID objected, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman granted bail as they have been languishing in prison for over nine months.