Serial rapist, who targeted minor Irula tribal girls, detained under Goondas Act in Vellore

Venkatesan, who has married three women, is guilty of other crimes as well.

Published: 13th February 2019 09:15 PM

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore Police have tightened the noose on a notorious serial rapist, who preys on minor girls belonging to a particular tribal community, by invoking the Goondas Act against him.

Thirty-eight-year-old S Venkatesan, a resident of Senkadu, in Wallajah near here, was booked for raping four tribal minor girls under the age of 13 belonging to the Irula community, sources said.

He used to target the Irula minors thinking that he could escape as the community is known for their docile nature.

“Venkatesan is a notorious criminal. He targeted only minor girls from the Irula community. After committing the offence, he would switch over to a hideout in some other place,” a police officer said.

He has reportedly raped several other minor girls too but they have not reported it to the police.

Venkatesan, who has married three women, is guilty of other crimes as well. Cases of jewellery theft, lifting of livestock and motorcycles have been pending against him in various police stations including Cheyyar, Kalavai and Kancheepuram. Recently, he was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police and imprisoned at Chittoor jail for one such crime.

Wallajah police has initiated proceedings for invoking the Goondas Act against him given the grave nature of the crimes he perpetrated. Following the recommendations of Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar, District Collector SA Raman issued orders to detain him under the Goondas Act last week, the officer informed.

2016 was when the Goondas Act was first invoked against him. Despite booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), he managed to get released from jail.

Police officials said he used to sell arrack in his initial days before indulging in theft and rape.

Meanwhile, another offender, P Sasikumar @ Thangam, 33, of Vangur, who has been running arrack sale as a family business, was also detained under the Goondas Act, officials said. They noted that his father Palani and brothers Manikandan and Prabu were selling arrack in their area for a long time without minding police action.
 

