Shops down shutters on Sangh bandh

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Most shops in Kumbakonam, Tiruvidaimarudur and Tirubhuvanam remained shut on Tuesday, after the BJP and other Sangh outfits called a bandh to protest against the murder of PMK cadre V Ramalingam, who had an altercation with a few Muslim proselytisers hours before being hacked to death.

Led by BJP district president Raja, members of the saffron outfits took out a protest rally from near the Kumbakonam Mahamaham tank despite being denied permission by police, who stopped it on the Nageswaran North Street. The protesters then blocked the Kumbakonam-Thanjavur road and were arrested.

A group of Hindu Makkal Katchi workers led by its president, Arjun Sampath--who visited Ramalingam’s family members--were arrested at Chettimandapam as they were marching towards Kumbakonam. A total of 140 people, including seven women, were arrested in the two incidents.

Ramalingam (48), was a former Tirubhuvanam secretary of the PMK, was hacked to death by a gang near Muslim Street in the town on February 5. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the killing. Though the PMK didn’t officially support the bandh, a few cadre of the party participated in the protests.