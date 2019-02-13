Home States Tamil Nadu

Thambithurai’s views personal, party’s final: Raju

 In Thoothukudi constituency, even if Kanimozhi is fielded, AIADMK candidate will sweep the elections, the minsiter said. 
 

Published: 13th February 2019

M Thambidurai

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Even if Kanimozhi is fielded in Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency, AIADMK will be victorious undoubtedly, said Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C Raju here on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons at Kovilpatti, Raju said that Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambithurai’s views on political developments were of his own. “It (expressing one’s views) is allowed in AIADMK since it is a party that respects democratic values. However, the decision of the party’s headquarters (on electoral alliance) will be the final one, he added.

Though time is there for the parliamentary elections, works have already started without thinking about the alliance. The AIADMK faced the 2014 elections solely and defeated DMK despite the latter contested the elections by forging alliances with all opposition parties. Hence, if AIADMK joins hands with other parties this time, it will definitely sweep the polls, he said.

The top brass of the AIADMK had formed a separate committee to hold talks with other parties on alliance and to select candidates. In Thoothukudi constituency, even if Kanimozhi is fielded, AIADMK candidate will sweep the elections, the minsiter said. 
 

