Trial against Sasikala begins in FERA violation case

However, denying the allegations,  Asokan argued the documents presented to the court were all not original and the signatures in them were all not of the accused.

CHENNAI: Trial against V K Sasikala, lodged in a jail in Bengaluru, in the decades-old FERA violation case began on Tuesday in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Economic Offences-II, Egmore.

The case pertains to the alleged payments by Sasikala and co-accused Bhaskaran for the purchase of transponder facility and uplinking charges for the now-defunct JJ TV channel and the purchase of a tea estate at Kodanad by violating RBI rules. A witness Gopal, a retired officer of the  Enforcement Directorate, who was also part of the search team in 1996, was examined. A Asokan, counsel appearing for Sasikala argued that the JJ TV company was represented by Bhaskaran who was the MD  and there was no mention of Sasikala’s name in any of the documents that were seized during the search. 

A set of fax documents that contained a detailed list of transactions carried out regarding the purchase of transponders and the money routed from Singapore in which had Sasikala’s name was submitted to the court by ED counsel.

Counsel for ED showed a photocopy of the documents on Tuesday in order to prove that only original documents were submitted to court. He said Sasikala’s counsel was delaying the case by raising such arguments. The Additional CMM, EO-II, S Malarmathi, adjourned the next hearing to February 21.

