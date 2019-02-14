Home States Tamil Nadu

30000 motorcyclists booked for not wearing helmets in Puducherry

14th February 2019

People riding without a helmet. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Around 30,000 people have been booked for riding motorcycles without wearing helmets in the Union Territory of Puducherry since February 11, a senior police officer said.

The officer said traffic policemen have been noting down registration numbers of motorcycles when they come across the riders without helmets.

Court summons will be issued to the violators. First-time offender will be levied a penalty of Rs 100 and in case of repetition of the offence an enhanced penalty of Rs 300 will be levied.

For violations of the rule thereafter, riders' driving licence would be cancelled, the officer said.

