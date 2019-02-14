Bill for establishment of a private university tabled in TN Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The State government on Wednesday tabled a Bill for the establishment of a private unitary university in Tamil Nadu by trusts or societies or not-for-profit companies. The proposed private university would be both a greenfield and multidisciplinary.

The private university may establish constituent colleges, regional centres, additional campuses and study centres in the State subject to the norms of UGC and other regulatory bodies. It will be of unitary type and not have the power to affiliate or recognize any college or institution, says the Bill tabled in the Assembly by Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan.

The university should possess contiguous land of not less than 100 acres, construct buildings, establish infrastructure and install necessary equipment in offices and laboratories as per the standards laid down by regulatory bodies. The sponsoring body has to establish a permanent endowment fund of at least `50 crore, the Bill says. The DMK, opposed the Bill.

Any sponsoring body wanting to set up a private university should apply to the government, justifying the need to establish the varsity, explaining the details of the sponsoring body, courses of study, research and innovation proposed to be undertaken.

The government would constitute an expert committee to examine the application. The university would be a self-financing university and shall neither make a demand nor shall be entitled to any maintenance, grant-in-aid or any other financial assistance from the government. The Bill, once enacted, will be called Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019. It has a provision of 35 per cent reservation of seats in each course for the resident students of Tamil Nadu.

The chancellor shall be appointed by the management committee for three years while the V-C by the chancellor and pro V-C through an executive council, the minister said in the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill.

Rs 1L fine on 3rd-time violators of plastic ban?

Chennai: Tightening the noose around plastic ban offenders, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday proposed imposing fine of up to `1 lakh for third-time offenders on use and throw plastic items. It will come into force after the government issues an official notification. Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani moved the bill in the Assembly.

The bill titled Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Second Amendment) Act, 2019, proposes penalties for storage, supply, transport, sale and distribution of use and throw plastics. While the highest amount of fine for third-time offence will be Rs 1 lakh, it will be Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 for first and second-time offences. The minimum is Rs 100 for small commercial vendors.