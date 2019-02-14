Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP will forge strong tie-up for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah

Shah's remarks assume significance as it comes a day after a senior AIADMK leader admitted that the ruling party was in "discreet talks" with the saffron party.

Published: 14th February 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ERODE: BJP president Amit Shah Thursday said his party will forge a "strong alliance" to face the coming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

This alliance, which could be forged in a "short span," will contest from all the 39 Lok Sabha seats, he said, addressing handloom and powerloom associations in Erode.

"I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that the BJP is going to contest the elections in a strong alliance with an ally," he said in his brief remarks on a poll-pact.

Shah's remarks assume significance as it comes a day after a senior AIADMK leader admitted that the ruling party was in "discreet talks" with the saffron party and some others for an electoral alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Will go alone in Lok Sabha elections if Congress, others also do so: AIADMK

Tamil Nadu has 39 parliamentary segments while neighbouring Puducherry has one.

AIADMK deputy co-ordinator R Vaithilingam, MP, had Wednesday said the party was holding 'discreet' alliance talks with parties, including the BJP.

"Discreet discussions are on," and the outcome will be announced after the talks were over by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint coordinator K Palaniswami, he said.

When asked about the parleys with the BJP, PMK and DMDK, he had said the "talks are on."

Asked with which parties the AIADMK was holding discussions, Vaithilingam had said "the parties you said now," indicating at BJP, PMK and DMDK.

Amid reports that the AIADMK was in touch with the BJP for a possible alliance for the parliamentary elections, Panneerselvam had recently said the party was indeed holding talks with some national and regional parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP AIADMK Lok Sabha Polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp