Coming soon, a world-class livestock park in Salem district

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said a world-class livestock park, the largest in Asia, will be set up in 900 acres near Thalaivasal Kootu Road in Salem district.

Sale of livestock goes on at Podanur area in Coimbatore. ( Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said a world-class livestock park, the largest in Asia, will be set up in 900 acres near Thalaivasal Kootu Road in Salem district. The facility will encompass technologies and practices of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries sectors.

Palaniswami told the Assembly that the park will have three major complexes. In the first complex, a veterinary hospital with modern amenities, a dairy farm to demonstrate the latest animal husbandry practices to farmers, a conservation and breeding unit for indigenous cattle breeds of Kangeyam, Umblachery, Pulikulam and Bargur, a sheep and goat farm, a piggery unit, a poultry unit and a conservation unit for indigenous dog varieties of Rajapalayam, Sippiparai, Kombai and Kanni will be established.

There will be facilities for preservation and processing of milk, meat, fish & egg and for value-addition and marketing of these products, the Chief Minister said. 

