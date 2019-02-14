Govt is taking measures to get more Gaja relief, says EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the State government is taking steps to get the required Gaja relief funds from the Union government to carry out relief works in the State.

Replying to DMK’s deputy floor leader in the Assembly Duraimurugan, Palaniswami said, “The DMK government had demanded Rs 1139.78 crore from the Centre in 2007-08 following heavy rain. But, the Centre offered only Rs 142.95 crore. Likewise, the State had demanded Rs 2125.82 crore in 2010-11 for flood relief works. But, they had only released Rs 317.17 crore as relief.” Whoever in power, at the Centre did not offer the demanded fund, he said.