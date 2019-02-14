Home States Tamil Nadu

Love saga: IIT student stabbed by classmate 

A second-year post graduate student at IIT-Madras was allegedly stabbed by his classmate inside the campus on Wednesday. 

Published: 14th February 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A second-year postgraduate student at IIT-Madras was allegedly stabbed by his classmate inside the campus on Wednesday. 

Pramod Kaushik, the victim, is studying M.tech and is a native of Haryana. Police say he got into a fight with his classmate Manoj, who also hails from Haryana, on Wednesday.  

“Around 5.30 pm, a clash broke out between the duo near the central library. In a fit of rage, Manoj stabbed Pramod on the shoulder with a sharp object and fled the spot,” a police official said. “Other students who witnessed the incident rushed the victim to the hospital, where he is currently under treatment in the ICU.”

The Kotturpuram Police have detained Manoj for an inquiry. Sources say the duo were in love with the same girl and the fight was over who would get to propose to her on Valentine’s Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT-Madras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp