Love saga: IIT student stabbed by classmate 

CHENNAI: A second-year postgraduate student at IIT-Madras was allegedly stabbed by his classmate inside the campus on Wednesday.

Pramod Kaushik, the victim, is studying M.tech and is a native of Haryana. Police say he got into a fight with his classmate Manoj, who also hails from Haryana, on Wednesday.

“Around 5.30 pm, a clash broke out between the duo near the central library. In a fit of rage, Manoj stabbed Pramod on the shoulder with a sharp object and fled the spot,” a police official said. “Other students who witnessed the incident rushed the victim to the hospital, where he is currently under treatment in the ICU.”

The Kotturpuram Police have detained Manoj for an inquiry. Sources say the duo were in love with the same girl and the fight was over who would get to propose to her on Valentine’s Day.