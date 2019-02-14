Nod granted to capture wild elephant Chinna Thambi

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The high drama around crop-raiding wild elephant Chinna Thambi could be coming to an end soon. The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed the forest department to capture the elephant.

A division bench comprising Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, permitted the capture of the pachyderm considering the safety of public as the animal continued to stray into human habitations. However, the bench gave the department the liberty to decide whether to keep the tusker in an elephant camp or to translocate it later.

“The averments, submissions and report of Ajay Desai, the expert, all warrant capture of Chinna Thambi. Therefore, we direct the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to pass appropriate orders to capture the elephant and keep it in captivity,” the order said.

The bench in its order further said “While capturing the elephant and transporting it to the captivity and there after detention, we make it clear that physical discomfort which the elephant is likely to be suffer be the least. At the same time, adequate measures be made for its safe journey.”

PCCF H Malleshappa, who is also holding additional charge as Chief Wildlife Warden, told Express that orders for capture will be issued on Thursday and the local authorities have already been instructed to kick-start preparatory works, like mobilising a team of veterinarians.

Regarding giving Chinna Thambi a second chance to live in the wild by translocating him, he said a decision will be taken at a later stage after studying its behaviour. However, bearing in mind Ajay Desai’s report, in all likelihood Chinna Thambi will be captured and kept in an elephant camp. “As the past experience shows that it is not really food that is the problem, but the habit of feeding on crops. If translocated, it will wander to check the new area (like all elephants do) and sooner or late will start raiding crops,” Desai said in his report.

Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) V Ganesan said the elephant will most likely be sent to Varagaliyar captive elephants camp. “Depending on the requirement, more kumki elephants will be called in to capture Chinna Thambi,” he said.

G Arun Prasanna of People for Cattle in India (PFCI), who filed the PIL, feared that this case will set a wrong precedent for capture of wild elephants and condemned World Wildlife Fund (WWF) consultant Ajay Desai’s report that was relied upon by the court to allow the capture of the elephant.

Countering criticism, Ajay Desai told Express that his report not just recommended capture of Chinna Thambi, but highlighted several short and long-term measures that need to be taken to ensure such crisis does not arise again. “Because the entire focus was on the elephant, the large cause got buried,” he said.