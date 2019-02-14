Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, cashless payments at sub-registrar offices in Tamil Nadu

You do not have to pay cash for transactions in 575 offices of registration department in the State from Monday with the introduction of POS (Point of Sale) machines.

Published: 14th February 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: You do not have to pay cash for transactions in 575 offices of registration department in the State from Monday with the introduction of POS (Point of Sale) machines.

Inspector-General of Registration J Kumaragurubaran said that cashless transaction will be introduced from Monday in all registration department offices. 

Initially, cash could be used for a transaction of Rs1,000 and a demand draft for a transaction of Rs 5,000 and above. “Now, we will be introducing POS machines at sub-registrar offices for transactions up to Rs 1,000 wherein you have to swipe your debit or credit card. For transaction up to Rs 5,000, the demand draft could be used,” said an official.

