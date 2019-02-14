Police highlight features of  Good Samaritan Law

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police on Wednesday issued a statement highlighting the salient features of the Good Samaritan Law (GSL).

1. Any individual, except an eyewitness, who calls the police to inform them of an accidental injury or death, need not reveal his or her details such as full name or address.

2. The police will not compel a Good Samaritan to reveal his or her name, identity and other details in the police record form or log register

3. The police will not force a Good Samaritan in procuring information or anything else

4. A Good Samaritan will be allowed to leave after providing the details available to him and no further questions will be asked if he does not desire to be a witness

5. Even when Good Samaritans agree to become witnesses, the guidelines accord them protection and comfort. The GSL also listed several other protective measures.