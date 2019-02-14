Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM Narayanaswamy continues dharna against Kiran Bedi outside Raj Nivas

Narayanasamy and his Ministerial Colleagues who slept outside the Raj Nivas on Monday night attending their official work from the dharna site.

Published: 14th February 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:51 PM

Narayanasamy and his Ministerial Colleagues who sat on a flash dharna on Wednesday slept outside the Raj Nivas. (Photo: Twitter / @VNarayanasami)

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Taking a cue from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the indefinite dharna staged by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues outside the Raj Nivas, continued for the second day on Thursday.

The Chief Minister after commencing dharna on Wednesday afternoon, against the forceful implementation of Helmet Rule in the Union Territory by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, later gave a list of 39 demands to her which included the salary issue to different government boards and corporation employees, free rice issue and helmet issue should be resolved.

The other demands in the list of 39 given to the Lt Governor could be resolved in a phased manner through proper discussions,he added.

Mr Narayanasamy and his Ministerial Colleagues slept outside the Raj Nivas on Wednesday night after having food prepared by the Mahila Congress Volunteers.

The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues started attending their official work from dharna site.

Leaders of all alliance partners of the Congress also joined in the agitation to condemn Ms Bedi for allegedly blocking people's welfare schemes here and her unilateral decision in enforcing helmet rule in the UT.

Late in the night on Wednesday, the volunteers of different political parties returned to their houses and reached the dharna spot again this morning.

The Lt.Governor in a Whatsapp message last night that she could not attend the marriage reception of the daughter of her Private Secretary Sridharan as the Raj Nivas was blocked by the Chief Minister and his supporters from all directions.

No one could either come to Raj Nivas or go, she added.

