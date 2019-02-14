Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 1,015-crore works on to meet drinking water need: Velumani

Published: 14th February 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

State Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Wednesday promised the Assembly that even if the State were to face a severe drought, people will not face any drinking water scarcity due to the government’s sincere efforts. 

Raising the issue, Opposition leader MK Stalin said the water resources for Chennai city had gone down steeply due to the insufficient monsoon rain this time. He also wanted to known the status of many desalination projects announced since 2013 at a total cost of over Rs 25,000 crore. 

Responding, the minister said as a precautionary measure to mitigate the drinking water requirements during May and June, the State government had already been implementing a comprehensive plan at a total cost of Rs 1,015.34 crore. 

“Under this plan, 39,257 works, including increasing the horsepower of motors, cleaning deep bore wells and deepening them further, among others will be taken up.”

