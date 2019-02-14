Sexual harassment case: Madras HC directs government to take action against senior vigilance officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State Chief Secretary to initiate action against Murugan, joint director of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, on the complaint from a woman SP, ho alleged sexual harassment charges against him.

Justice S M Subramanian gave the direction while passing final orders on a writ petition from the SP, seeking action against Murugan.

The judge also recommended to the State government to install closed circuit TV (CCTV) cameras in all the government offices and vacated the interim stay granted earlier on the criminal case registered against Murugan by the CB CID in this regard.

Only on Wednesday, the high court had expresses serious concern over the way the head of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has been acting on the sexual harassment complaint made by a women Superintendent of police the Madras High Court on said that the authorities must show some sensitivity in taking immediate action when sexual harassment complaints are made by woman officers.

Noting that the court would take judicial notice of the fact that the case against senior police officer S Murugan is not an isolated one but many other such instances are left unreported for various reasons, the High Court said that the state should ensure proper action be taken without further delay.

Justice S M Subramaniam had orally said that such a complaint from a high-ranking woman officer should be treated as rarest of rare cases.

“It is not that the director did not act at all, but his actions were not up to the mark, and not as expected by the law,” Justice SM Subramaniam added.

The advocate-general Vijay Narayan submitted that the delay caused was due to various circumstances including a disparity in forwarding the complaint to a wrong committee. The state assures the court that all the assistance will be provided to the victim and appropriate measures would be taken to reach a logical conclusion in the issue, Narayan said.

The chairperson of the present committee (Internal Complaints Committee) is a woman officer in the rank of DGP. The victim can go before the committee and establish her case based on which appropriate action would be taken, the government's counsel had argued.