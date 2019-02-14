Sexual harassment plaint: Delay in action resented

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over the way the head of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has been acting on the sexual harassment complaint lodged by a woman Superintendent of Police, the Madras High Court on Wednesday said the authorities must show some sensitivity in taking immediate action when sexual harassment complaints are lodged by woman officers.

Noting that the court would take judicial notice of the fact that the case against senior police officer S Murugan is not an isolated one, but many other such instances are left unreported for various reasons, the High Court said that the state should ensure that proper action be taken without further delay.

Justice S M Subramaniam orally said that such a complaint from a high-ranking woman officer should be treated as the rarest of rare cases.

“It is not that the director did not act at all, but his actions were not up to the mark, and not as expected by the law,” Justice SM Subramaniam added.

Advocate-general Vijay Narayan submitted that the delay caused was due to various circumstances including a disparity in forwarding the complaint to a wrong committee. The state assured the court that all assistance would be provided to the victim and appropriate measures taken to reach a logical conclusion over the issue, Narayan said.

The chairperson of the present committee (Internal Complaints Committee) is a woman officer in the rank of DGP. The victim can go before the committee and establish her case based on which appropriate action would be taken, he added.

Recording the submissions, the judge said that he would pass final orders on the pleas on Thursday.