Silambu Express coaches upgraded

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling in the Chennai - Sengottai Silambu Biweekly express will have better travel comfort with the railways having upgraded the coaches with additional amenities.

The train with upgraded coaches, commenced its maiden run from Chennai Egmore on Wednesday.

Taken up under Project Utkrisht, the conventional rake of Silambu Express has been upgraded with additional amenities such as LED lights, Braille signage and maintenance lock for toilets. The interiors of the coach also sport apricot and red colour.

In addition, flushing valves, health facets and other dustbins, have been fitted in the toilets as per the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) standards.

“Passengers will no longer have the water stagnation on the toilets as the regular iron floor has been upgraded with epoxy resin. The doorway and gangway of coaches have been wrapped with vinyl sheets. Cushioning of berths has also been improved,” said a railways official. The bio-toilets have been fitted with the ventilation outlets in order to keep the toilets odourless.

In November 2017, Indian railways launched project Swarn to upgrade the coaches of premier trains like Shatabdi, Duronto and Rajdhani. Following this, the Parliament Standing Committee which studied passenger amenities in trains, had recommended to the railways to provide better amenities on par with premier trains, to regular express trains as well.

Consequently, the railways launched project Utkrisht to upgrade the coaches of regular passenger trains.

So far, five divisions of Southern railways, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Salem, Madurai and Tiruchy, each rolled out trains with Utkrisht coaches in the last two months.