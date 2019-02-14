Home States Tamil Nadu

Silambu Express coaches upgraded

Passengers travelling in the Chennai - Sengottai Silambu Biweekly express will have better travel comfort with the railways having upgraded the coaches with additional amenities. 

Published: 14th February 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling in the Chennai - Sengottai Silambu Biweekly express will have better travel comfort with the railways having upgraded the coaches with additional amenities. 

The train with upgraded coaches, commenced its maiden run from Chennai Egmore on Wednesday.
Taken up under Project Utkrisht, the conventional rake of Silambu Express has been upgraded with additional amenities such as LED lights, Braille signage and maintenance lock for toilets. The interiors of the coach also sport apricot and red colour. 

In addition, flushing valves, health facets and other dustbins, have been fitted in the toilets as per the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) standards.

“Passengers will no longer have the water stagnation on the toilets as the regular iron floor has been upgraded with epoxy resin. The doorway and gangway of coaches have been wrapped with vinyl sheets. Cushioning of berths has also been improved,” said a railways official. The bio-toilets have been fitted with the ventilation outlets in order to keep the toilets odourless.

In November 2017, Indian railways launched project Swarn to upgrade the coaches of premier trains like Shatabdi, Duronto and Rajdhani. Following this, the Parliament Standing Committee which studied passenger amenities in trains, had recommended to the railways to provide better amenities on par with premier trains, to regular express trains as well. 

Consequently, the railways launched project Utkrisht to upgrade the coaches of regular passenger trains. 
So far, five divisions of Southern railways, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Salem, Madurai and Tiruchy, each rolled out trains with Utkrisht coaches in the last two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp