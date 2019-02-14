Home States Tamil Nadu

Stress on investing more in research and development

E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), said that the question if we have enough funds is a relative question.

Published: 14th February 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Dinesh Singh, E Suresh Kumar, Shekhar C Mande and Thirumurugan Gandhi at ThinkEdu Conclave 2019, organised by TNIE | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India spends money on science and technology from public resources, but industries have not woken up to the fact that they need to invest in research and development, said Shekhar C Mande, Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), speaking at ThinkEdu Conclave 2019. 
“When industries too start investing, it will benefit both their profits and the society as a whole,” he said, speaking at a panel discussion themed: “Are we investing enough in education infrastructure and research?”

Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, who chaired the panel, said the private education sector grows six times as much as the public sector. Pointing to the increase in a profit-driven system, he said the poor were finding it increasingly difficult to access good education.

Taking off from there, activist Thirumurugan Gandhi said that India needs to invest more in education and infrastructure because we cannot deprive large-sections of the population of access to knowledge. Gandhi, a geo-political commentator and a human rights activist, added that the days of Manu Dharma were gone when education was exclusive to an elite few. “The reason we need more government investment is that the profits are privatised and losses are socialised,” he said. He added that several expert committees set up by the government, starting with the Kothari Commission set up in 1964, have suggested that the government spend at least six per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on education.

E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), said that the question if we have enough funds is a relative question. “A person may eat a sumptuous meal for `200. But can we guarantee that a `2,000 meal is equally sumptuous or ten times better?” he opined, adding that funds must be used optimally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIM Kozhikode Debashis Chatterjee Thirumurugan Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp