Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM flags off 275 new buses in Chennai

With the fleet capacity of 21,678 buses, the eight transport corporations in the state caters about 1.74 crore commuters a day, added the statement. 

Published: 14th February 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged off 275 new buses at the secretariat on Thursday. With this, about 1746 buses have been added to the fleet of eight transport corporations in the state from July 2018.

The new buses are built at the cost of Rs. 68.99 crore. About 17 town buses have been allotted to Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which caters the bus commuters in Chennai city.

The TNSTC (Villupuram) division to receive 72 buses, while TNSTC (Salem) has been given 43 buses. 

The Coimbatore and Kumbakonam divisions of  TNSTC have been allotted 75 and 68 buses respectively. Madurai and Tirunelveli divisions of TNSTC have not been given any new buses, said the official statement. 

The new buses are built as per the AIS 052 code, uniform standard code for building new buses introduced by Automotive Research Association Of India (ARAI). The code has specifications for building a bus with additional safety features for commuters.

With the fleet capacity of 21,678 buses, the eight transport corporations in the state caters about 1.74 crore commuters a day, added the statement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp