Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman law practitioner has no caste

MV Sneha, who practices at Tirupattur court, says this is just a 'small step towards effecting a larger social change'.

Published: 14th February 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After a two-year-long battle, a lawyer based in Vellore has managed to get a certificate from the Revenue Department saying she belongs to no caste or religion. This is probably the first time that such a certificate has been issued by a government department in Tamil Nadu. MV Sneha, who practices at Tirupattur court, says this is just a “small step towards effecting a larger social change”.

Recalling her negotiation with the Revenue Department, Sneha says she had to produce her school and degree certificates to prove that she had no caste or religious identity right from the start. “I had to convince the department that my fight was only to effect social change, and that no one was going to be negatively affected by me getting this certificate,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Casteless

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp