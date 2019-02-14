Woman law practitioner has no caste

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After a two-year-long battle, a lawyer based in Vellore has managed to get a certificate from the Revenue Department saying she belongs to no caste or religion. This is probably the first time that such a certificate has been issued by a government department in Tamil Nadu. MV Sneha, who practices at Tirupattur court, says this is just a “small step towards effecting a larger social change”.

Recalling her negotiation with the Revenue Department, Sneha says she had to produce her school and degree certificates to prove that she had no caste or religious identity right from the start. “I had to convince the department that my fight was only to effect social change, and that no one was going to be negatively affected by me getting this certificate,” she says.