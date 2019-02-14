Young brain dead woman's organs donated at Christian Medical College

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The vital organs of a young woman, who was declared brain dead, were donated by her family members at the Christian Medical College (CMC) here on Thursday.

Twenty-four-year-old Kokila, of Bagalanthane Street, Bhuvanagiri, Cuddalore district, was admitted at the hospital for delivery on February 4.

During the process of delivery, she developed complications particularly cerebral haemorrhage and suffered bouts of fits.

“Since the haemorrhage could not be arrested, she was operated upon but it ended in failure. She was declared brain dead on Thursday,” said Vimalraj, Kokilas' brother-in-law.

Count of platelets too dropped heavily diminishing the hopes of reviving her, he added.

For Kokila, married to Gowthamraj who is an engineer employed in Bengaluru, it is the first baby who is keeping well.

Hospital authorities said that her heart and lungs were harvested and ferried to Fortis Malar Hospital in Chennai while liver, eyes and both kidneys were taken by CMC.