1st public consultation for eco-restoration held

CHENNAI: State government started eco-restoration of fast-shrinking Ennore creek and the first public consultation was held with stakeholders on Thursday. Baseline studies were conducted by a private consultant and an interim report has been submitted to Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd. Officials said eco-restoration work is being planned at a cost of `18.99 crore.

A Detailed Project Report is being prepared for eco-restoration plan for creek, which covers an area of about 9.20 sq.km. K Satyagopal, Commissioner of Disaster Management and Mitigation, told Express that Ennore creek plays a vital role in ecological balance, besides being a natural flood carrier.

“TN perspective plan on disaster management highlights our intent to protect the crucial wetlands, including Ennore creek and Pallikaranai, which have been under intense stress due to rapid urbanisation and industrialisation,” he said.

An Integrated River Restoration for Buckingham Canal, Kovalam and Ennore has been designed to ensure that river restoration is holistic and comprehensive three separate studies have commenced for preparing DPR for plugging of outfalls, interception and diversion of sewerage, solid waste management and restoration of major drains draining into Adyar river and Buckingham Canal.

“The Ennore and Kovalam Creeks are highly sensitive ecosystems which play a very important part in the ecological, hydrological and social security of the local inhabitants. Due to the burgeoning population in Chennai Metropolitan Area, Ennore and Kovalam Creeks are highly degraded by disposal of waste water from surrounding urban local bodies and industries. In this connection, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Restoration of Ennore Creek and Kovalam Creek has also been initiated,” he said.

The private consultant gave a detailed presentation during the stakeholders meeting, according to which 295 tonnes of domestic solid waste was found dumped in six locations and proposed to lift it to dump-yard at Sathankadu.

Pertaining to industrial solid waste, fly ash from thermal power plants were found within the creek over an area of 215 acres, but surprisingly the baseline studies found that a majority of heavy metals like mercury, arsenic, lead, chromium etc were within the standards stipulated in schedule 2 of the Hazardous Wastes Rules, 2008.

Local fishermen leaders have raised objections alleging that the baseline studies have omitted several large-scale encroachments by Centre and State companies.

The three-member committee appointed by National Green Tribunal to study the environmental impacts of coal ash pollution on Ennore creek and surrounding areas of North Chennai Thermal Power Station found high concentration of heavy metals in fish, prawns and oysters.