95% aware of organ donation, says study

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 95 per cent of people have fundamental knowledge on organ donation and that knowledge has been derived mainly from print and electronic media, shows a study conducted by Young Indians, part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore chapter.

The pilot study on ‘Myths and misconceptions about organ transplantation and tissue donation in Coimbatore’ was conducted in Coimbatore.

“The study showed that 95.5 per cent have fundamental knowledge on organ donation, and 61 per cent of them have derived knowledge mainly from print and electronic media. The study also showed that religion plays an insignificant role in preventing people from donation of organs. Also 62.2 per cent were aware that family consent is a must for organ donation,” a release from the Health department said.

Senthil Kumar Raju, Executive Member of Young Indians, Coimbatore Chapter, told Express that over 1,200 respondents participated in the study. He added that the study was conducted from July to December 2018.