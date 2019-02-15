Home States Tamil Nadu

Builder told to pay Rs 3.85L over poor quality house

In an eight-year-old case, a city consumer forum awarded a city resident a compensation of `3.85 lakh for the poor construction of a house by a builder.

Published: 15th February 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an eight-year-old case, a city consumer forum awarded a city resident a compensation of `3.85 lakh for the poor construction of a house by a builder. The house constructed by Choolaimedu-based Aravind Builders allegedly began to leak within a few years of construction who were also directed to rectify the faults in the building.

The petitioner V R Ponmudi and P Bhanumathi submitted that they purchased a 1,050 square foot house in Choolaimedu in 2009 from Aravind Builders for a sum of `17,76,200. However, the subsequent rains in 2010 resulted in the ceiling completely getting damaged.

The house located on the third floor of the apartment began leaking in 2010 and the water falling on the terrace was all seeping through the sidewalls of the house resulting in the owners engaging the services of a qualified engineer from PWD, petitioners said.

Ponmudi and Bhanumathi wanted the damage to be rectified and also sought a necessary compensation, filing a petition in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai South.
The builder said all the necessary rectifications were carried out for the petitioners, the builder said.
Based on the documents submitted by the petitioner, the forum, presided over by M Mony, concluded that it was proved that the  builder had failed to construct a quality house and  directed  the proprietor and  builder  to provide  a  compensation of ` 3,85,000  to the consumers.

