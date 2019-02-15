Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops go on crackdown against liquor distillation, 3,900-litre wash seized in Vellore

Liquor ban

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The cops attached to Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) held a mass raid at five places places in the district and destroyed huge quantity of fermented wash and arrack.

We have conducted mass distillation raid and detected totally 3, 900 liters of fermented wash and 315 liters of arrack and seized three two wheelers,” a senior officer of PEW said.

A team of police men raided Namakatti pallam in Aravatla hills om Gudiyattam near here on Thursday. They found about 3500 liters of fermented wash and 60 liters of arrack which were destroyed on the spot, the officer said on Friday.
In Tirupattur, raids were held at Mettu kaniyur village Yelagiri Hills where 400 liters of fermented wash was destroyed.

Similarly, cops held surprise checks at Thimiri Panjapandavar hills and seized 45 litres of arrack from a two wheeler.
In Vaniyambadi, the PEW men seized 60 litres of arrack during vehicle check up at Madhakadappa check post.
At Kasinayakkanpatti village falling under Tirupattur, the police men attached to PEW seized 110 litres of arrack while it was smuggled using a two wheeler.

