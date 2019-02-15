Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops on way to Tripura for probing baby’s assault

The district police is all set to travel to Tripura to question the mother of the seven-month-old infant girl, who was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted by her father.

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: The district police is all set to travel to Tripura to question the mother of the seven-month-old infant girl, who was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted by her father. The child is under the care of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) here.

The Tripura Child Welfare Committee wrote a letter to their counterparts in Vellore stating that the father of the child committed suicide on February 5, at Unakoti district in Tripura. Kumarghat police registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), police sources investigating the case told Express. The man was an employee at the Kumarghat Taluk office.

In December 2018, the Vellore police charged the parents under section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act, based on a complaint filed by District Child Protection Unit, Vellore.

The incident came to light in September after the parents admitted the baby, then three-month-old, to the Christian Medical College. On examination, the doctors found that the girl had injuries in her anal region and multiple rib fractures.

Suspecting sexual assault, the parents were called for an inquiry but they did not give proper answers. Considering the safety of the child who required immediate medical attention, the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took the baby under its care and admitted her to a children’s home. 
Cause of suicide

The letter, a copy of which is accessed by Express, from the Child Welfare Committee of Unakoti district in Tripura, said that the father committed suicide for not getting custody of his daughter in due time.
The letter also mentioned that it was satisfied with the parentage claims and requested the CWC Vellore to pass orders to hand over the baby to a government children’s home in Vellore.

