Dharna on even as Bedi leaves for Delhi

PUDUCHERRY: It will be another night out in the open, in front of Raj Nivas, for Chief Minister V Narayanasamy as the dharna by him and his cabinet colleagues, along with MLAs and leaders of political parties, continued for the second day on Thursday, even as the imbroglio continued following the departure of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi from Puducherry in the morning, assisted by the paramilitary forces posted in Raj Nivas.

Bedi, who is in Delhi, would be returning on February 20 evening, according to an official communication from Raj Nivas. In this situation, Narayanasamy said the further continuance of the dharna would be decided after discussion on Friday. He said that the prime issue for the dharna was against the ‘blocking’ of welfare schemes by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and not against compulsory wearing of helmets as perceived by her. He listed various schemes that were stopped by the L-G.

Objecting to Bedi’s remark, the CM said the government’s policy for the helmet rule, should be implemented in a phased manner by creating awareness. There was only difference of opinion with regard to compulsory wearing of helmet between him and the L-G as she wanted immediate enforcement by forcing people to wear them, while he wanted the helmet rule to be implemented gradually by creating awareness among school and college students and the people, he said.

“All I want is the L-G not to block welfare schemes, as the elected government is duty bound to fulfil the assurances given to the people. Rules and procedures were not of prime importance, but the people are important,: the chief minister said, adding that the agitation would be called off if the L-G granted approval to a few of the requests made in the 36 point letter to her. Some of them being the grant-in-aid for paying employees of government boards and corporation employees for a few months, free rice granted approval, free clothes to BPL families of Adi Dravida welfare among others that were granted approval. The rest could be resolved in a phased manner, he said.

He also replied to the L-G’s letter inviting him for talks, stating that the issues mentioned by him in his letter on February 7, were not new to her and the files need to be recalled and justice rendered to the aggrieved people of Puducherry. He said that they could not be cowed down by any kind of autocratic threats and urged the L-G “not to play with the sentiments of the people of Puducherry any longer.” He also pointed out that the ‘Gandhian protest’ being undertaken in front of the Raj Nivas, is basically a people’s movement against the continuous acts of high-handed dictatorship of the Lt Governor.

Lt Guv afraid of facing us: CM

After Lt Governor Kiran Bedi left Puducherry on Thursday morning, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said she had run away from the Union Territory out of fear. “Afraid of facing us, she ran away,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Gadkari’s intervention sought

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has sought the intervention of the Union Minister for Shipping and Transport Nitin Gadkari to ‘stop the Chief Minister playing politics on road safety’ and save any further loss of life on the roads caused by the lack of political will. In a letter to the minister on February 11, she said that for the past two years, the CM has been stalling enforcement of mandatory wearing of helmet as contained in Motor Vehicles act, despite observance of road safety week and fatalities caused by non-wearing of helmets. She said that every third day a motorist was dying due to head injuries in the UT.