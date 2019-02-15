Elephant Chinna Thambi likely to be captured on Friday, say forest officials

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: With the Madras High Court permitting the Tamil Nadu forest department to capture the crop-raiding, free-ranging jumbo Chinna Thambi, officials had planned to tranquilise him on Thursday.

However, their efforts to dart the pachyderm that has been raiding crops at Tirupur’s Udumalai for over two weeks now went in vain.

The reason: Chinna Thambi was enjoying a siesta in a sugarcane field at S Kannadipudur near Madathukulam and emerged from the field only after 4 pm. While he napped, hundreds of forest staff had been deployed at the spot, and the public was denied entry into the area. However, by the time he emerged, it was too late in the day to begin the operation.

A top forest department official told Express that they were also waiting for a few more officials to reach the spot so the darting is likely to take place on Friday.

Meanwhile, the narrow path leading to the area was widened using earthmovers on Thursday.

Hundreds of people had tried to gather in the area but dispersed once they realised Chinna Thambi would not be darted on Thursday.

Kumkis Kaleem and Suyambu have been kept ready at a distance.

“After darting Chinna Thambi, we would make him tail these two Kumkis by locking him in a chain. A ramp has been created near the area and loading him inside the truck will not be an issue. Besides, there shall be some behaviour change once the elephant is darted. We will have to wait for some time to bring the jumbo under control. We cannot predict what is going to happen once he is darted,” an official said.

Once Chinna Thambi is captured, he will be translocated in Varagaliyar captive elephant camp, said sources.

K Ashokan, Forest Veterinary Officer at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) has been at the location since Wednesday night and has been monitoring the elephant’s movements.

It may be recalled that the 25-year-old Chinna Thambi was captured and translocated from Thadagam near Coimbatore to Anamalai Tiger Reserve on January 25. He walked out of the forests and returned to human habitations by January 31.