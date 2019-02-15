‘Freebies promote culture of dependence’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Don’t get children used to a freebie culture in schools, said Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Thursday. She took a jibe at the freebie schemes in schools. Bedi opined that by giving freebies in schools, “we are taking over the responsibilities of the father and creating a culture of dependence.”

She strongly advocated the need for inculcating the value of gratitude in our children to make them good humans. Bedi said that leaders across the board boast of giving away freebies. She said, “It is more important for the students to be told that they are being given these freebies for a certain reason and that returning those freebies is their responsibility.”

Speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave on the topic, “Are We doing enough in schools to create a nationalist India?” along with BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and columnist Shankkar Aiyar, Bedi stressed that parents also play a prime role in character building of the children. She said that along with quality teachers, a child needs the ‘right kind’ of mother and father. “Regardless of whether the parents have money or not, they should have time for their children,” said Bedi. She said that just by outsourcing the education of children in good schools, the job of parents is not over. The parents have the prime duty to inculcate in them the right kind of moral values.

Citing her own example, Bedi said that the values parents inculcate in their children should not be about building a business or becoming a billionaire. She said it was better to make them a billionaire in good deeds. “The importance of doing good deeds used to be imparted to children in schools in the past. The same practice needs to be followed now,’ said Bedi.

She further opined that the current learning system ignored the needs of body, mind and soul.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also seconded the opinion of Bedi. He said our younger generation is facing many problems like crisis of identity, crisis of authenticity and crisis of purpose. He said that our education system has not managed to give our students proper knowledge about their purpose in life. He also said that there is urgent need to put the right kind of values in our children. “Parenting is not easy as it needs proper skills,” said Sahasrabuddhe. He further added that parenting in today’s age needs a modern outlook. Columnist Shankkar Aiyar chaired the session.