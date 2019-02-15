‘Initiate action against DVAC official in harassment case’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State Chief Secretary to initiate further action against Dr S Murugan, IPS, Joint Director, Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC) under the relevant service rules on the complaint from a woman SP and on the FIR registered by the CB-CID headquarters.

The insensitiveness shown by the authorities on receipt of the sexual harassment complaint cannot be appreciated by this court. It has to come to the conclusion that registration of an FIR is not infirm and the same is in accordance with law and further investigation and prosecution are certainly warranted in view of the fact that the allegations set out in the original complaint dated August 4, 2018 of the woman SP, are serious in nature, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

The judge on Thursday was disposing of a batch of petitions from Murugan, who sought to quash an order constituting an internal complaints committee and that of the woman SP, to transfer Murugan to some other insensitive post outside DVAC and reconstitute the committee with appropriate members.

The judge also recommended to the government to install CCTV cameras in the chambers and offices of high-ranking government officers to prevent sexual harassment at the hands of the higher officials. The Police Commissioners in all cities across the State as well as the DGP and other higher police officials are preaching with a sense of responsibility that all residents, apartment owners, traders and others shall install CCTV cameras to enable the police to nab the offenders. This being just a preaching, what about the offenders and the black sheep in the police offices, chambers and office rooms of the higher officials and what measures are taken to nab the offenders, the bench asked.

To begin with, the judge quoted the saying of Mahathma Gandhi, “an ounce of practice is worth more than tons of preaching” and directed the Registry to install the CCTV camera in his court chambers, within two weeks.

The judge confirmed the ICC constituted under Sec. 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, with Srilakshmi Prasad, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, P Kannammal, IPS, SP, CR, DVAC, M Kanaga, manager, Confidential Branch, DVAC, S Ramadoss, DSP, HQRS, DVAC and advocate K M Valsalakumari as its members and directed it to proceed with the inquiry by following the procedures contemplated under the Act and by affording opportunity to all parties concerned and submit a report, within two weeks. If any further time is required, the ICC is at liberty to approach this court by filing appropriate petitions, seeking extension of time, he added.

The CB-CID headquarters shall proceed with all further actions pursuant to the registration of FIR No.2 of 2018 by commencing the investigation and proceed with the case by following the procedures contemplated under law.